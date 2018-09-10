Kahkashan, Baa Murad claim plate races

LAHORE: Kahkashan, Baa Murad, Neeli De Malika and Minding claimed victories in the Mo-e-Bahar plate races held to launch the winter meeting here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday. Races in the first three and fifth could be possible while the fourth races was cancelled due to lack of competition. The day started with an upset from Kahkashan, with one of the favourites Anmole One taking the second place but the third and fourth place went to out of sort ponies Bet Off The Day and Aas Pass. In the opening race Mozrat was favourite. The second race of the day went to Baa Murad, when this pony expected to take the place outdid everyone other in the line for a win. Bright Life surprisingly became second while Push the Limits was third. Here Petra was favourite. Neeli De Malika started the third race as favourite and it won it in the same fashion it started the race. Desert Rain claimed second place when expectations were on Owais E Bakkar which was third. The fourth race in order of run was cancelled due to no competition. The final race of the day saw the favourite Minding winning the race with Helena traking second position and an unexpected Punjabi Style finished third.