Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kahkashan, Baa Murad claim plate races

LAHORE: Kahkashan, Baa Murad, Neeli De Malika and Minding claimed victories in the Mo-e-Bahar plate races held to launch the winter meeting here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday. Races in the first three and fifth could be possible while the fourth races was cancelled due to lack of competition. The day started with an upset from Kahkashan, with one of the favourites Anmole One taking the second place but the third and fourth place went to out of sort ponies Bet Off The Day and Aas Pass. In the opening race Mozrat was favourite. The second race of the day went to Baa Murad, when this pony expected to take the place outdid everyone other in the line for a win. Bright Life surprisingly became second while Push the Limits was third. Here Petra was favourite. Neeli De Malika started the third race as favourite and it won it in the same fashion it started the race. Desert Rain claimed second place when expectations were on Owais E Bakkar which was third. The fourth race in order of run was cancelled due to no competition. The final race of the day saw the favourite Minding winning the race with Helena traking second position and an unexpected Punjabi Style finished third.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book