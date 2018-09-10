Mon September 10, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Drive against measles from 15th

LAHORE : The World Health Organization and Unicef will launch its fight against measles and other related diseases from September 15.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, hundreds of thousands children under the age group of 9 months to 15 years old will be covered under a special vaccination drive against two deadly disease — measles — for which the World Health Organization and UNICEF are partnering.

The vaccination drive will continue in Punjab province for 12 days under the supervision of federal and provincial health departments.

The World Health Organization has provided special training to health officials in different districts of the province under training of trainers (ToT) programme. The ToT programme was initiated to produce master trainers for the success of the vaccination drive.

LGH: Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences/Lahore General Hospital Unit-II neurosurgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has introduced another successful treatment method of “Trigeminal Neuralgia” disease in which patient is treated for face pain without opening head.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Prof Khalid Mahmood, after DBS treatment for Parkinson’s, successfully completed this treatment and 54-year Afzal Javed was recovered. Giving details, the patient said he was having much difficulties and problems in chewing food or brushing teeth but now he is totally fine and normal.

Prof Khalid Mahmood said to treat the face pain without opening the head an injection is given at the lower part of cheek which reaches to the lower part of brain.

Prof Khalid Mahmood said in this way of treatment the patient does not need medicines or stay at the hospital and is treated in minimum time for the recovery of the whole disease.

He added other doctors should also focus on the research.

Donation to dam fund: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Sunday announced a donation of Rs 1 million to Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Funds and expressed support to the a noble cause raised by Prime Minister Imran Khan of raising funds for the much-needed dams.

In his statement issued here, PFC chief Mian Kashif said they would contribute more in the coming days to the construction of dams as they would hold meetings with furniture makers, designers and investors with regard to setting up a joint platform for fund raising.

