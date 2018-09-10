PML-N LG convention today

LAHORE : The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will hold a Punjab Local Bodies convention at its Model Town Secretariat on Monday (today).

The convention will start at 5pm. Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Mayors and Deputy Mayors from all over the province have been called in for the convention.

The party is likely to brief the local body representatives on the changes the current government intends to make in the system and the PML-N’s policy and action-agenda regarding it.