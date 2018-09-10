Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely
Democracy to flourish further: COAS

Democracy to flourish further: COAS
No loan for dams: CJP

No loan for dams: CJP
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
14 committees for first 100-day plan

14 committees for first 100-day plan
Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria
Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour
Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants
China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan

China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan
Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Call for joint efforts to end child marriages

With the objective of spreading awareness regarding early child marriages and implementation of the recently passed bill against them, the Sujagh Theatre group has performed several theatre plays in different districts of Sindh, including: Dadu, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Umerkot and Tharparkar.

A social activist and the CEO of Sujagh Sansar Organisation, Mashoque Brahmani, has stressed the need to work in collaboration with the police department, social organisations and other institutions to educate the people about the dangers of early marriages.

Speaking on the sidelines of a stage play, Paras Soomro said that early marriage not only ruined children’s education, but also affected their health negatively, but organisations like this were playing their part positively in imparting essential information to the masses.

Following the series of plays, Sujagh Theatre recently performed in a village in Sanghar district, where, in the end, the audience vowed to stop early marriages.

“Now, we will arrange a meeting every weak so that this practice of early marriages could be stopped,” said Chetab Baat, one of the residents of the village, after watching the performance.

Speaking on the occasion, a local, Chetan Bhat, shared that they in their village would call upon the dwellers to create awareness to overcome the issue.

A stakeholder of the village, Soormo, appreciated these efforts and said that the message being spread through theatre was admirable. “The masses can be made aware by such initiatives and they also put in their possible efforts to get the attention of more people.”

He said the impact of early marriages should be discussed, saying these negative effects on children could not be reduced without taking any action. In Hyderabad, a seminar was arranged against early marriages. The seminar was organised in coordination with the Sujagh Sansar Organisation Apply for Change.

Meanwhile, a documentary was displayed in which activities, including walks, interviews and reports, highlighted by news channels against early marriage were shown to the participants.

Commenting on the role of theatre, human rights activist Dr Ashothama said that the way Sujagh Sansar was conveying the message to stop early marriages was appreciable, but still they needed to put in more characters and elements to make it strong.

A number of issues were not reaching the media because they were not reported, and collective approach and contribution could make a difference, the activist said. Musrat Brihamani shared that arranging such types of activities, including theatre performances, would create awareness about the masses.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams

Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book