Ammunition recovered in Peshawar, two held

PESHAWAR: The police recovered huge quantity of ammunition during a raid in Matani and arrested two accused on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Saddar Sahibzada Sajjad told reporters that police while acting on a tipoff conducted a raid in Gulshanabad in Matani and recovered six Kalashnikovs, three rifles, eight pistols and 123 magazines dumped in the ground.

The official said the recovered weapons could be used for terrorism during Muharram. The official said two accused identified as Jamil and Bakhtiar were arrested.