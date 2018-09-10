Govt to fulfill all promises, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is working day and night to implement 100 Days Plan of Imran Khan in its true essence and a steering committee and 15 sub committees have been set up for the purpose.

A working group has been devised to fulfill the promise of setting up a province in south Punjab on administrative grounds, the CM said in a statement and added the government will introduce a comprehensive and long-lasting policy to eradicate poverty from under-privileged districts of Punjab.

In another statement, the CM said the government will bring agricultural reforms to expand production capacity and change in agricultural marketing and livestock culture which will be fruitful for the farmers. A master plan will be formulated to ensure safety of water in Punjab, he said and added reforms in education and health will bring real change.

The CM said provision of clean water is included in 100 Days Plan. He said women development project will give new identity to Pakistan as it is impossible to move forward on way to progress without active participation of women. “Construction of 50 lakh houses will be a hallmark of the PTI government as we are resolute to give our new generation a safe and healthy environment. We are presenting Green Growth policy to tackle global warming issues and are determined to fulfill all promises made to the public,” the CM said.