Chiniot clinch Defence Day Kick-Boxing title

LAHORE: Chiniot won the Defence Day Of Pakistan Inter-District Kick-Boxing Championship with 61 points on Saturday.

The Defence Day of Pakistan Inter-District Kick-Boxing Championships concluded successfully at Lalian Chiniot.

While Lahore secured runner-up position with 58 points and third position was obtained by Faisalabad 46 points. The Best fighter was declared Awais Bagha of Lahore. Total 15 districts teams from all over the Punjab took part in this mega championship. The final results as under:

35-40 Kg: 1st Abdul Rehman (Chiniot), 2nd Abeer Ali (Faisalabad), 3rd Usman (Lahore),

41-45 Kg: 1st M. Farhan (Lahore), 2nd Zeashan (Okara), 3rd Rehan (Sargodha),

46-50Kg: 1st M. Imran (Chiniot), 2nd Shoaib (Lahore), 3rd Asad Ali (Faisalabad),

51-55 Kg: 1st Ali Raza (Faisalabad), 2nd Haris (Lahore), 3rd Ali Hasnain (Chiniot),

56-60 Kg: 1st Sarmad (Chiniot), 2nd Sulaman (Sahiwal), 3rd Noman (Lahore),

61-65 Kg: 1st Awis Bagha (Lahore), 2nd Mozam Ali (Faisalabad), 3rd Ehtsham (Sialkot),

Open Weight 1st M. Burhan (Faisalabad), 2nd Talha (Chiniot), 3rd Shafiq (Lahore),

The chief guest for opening ceremony was Sajjid Khan while chief guest for closing ceremony was Zia Sumran who distributed medals, certificates and trophies to the winners of the championship. The technical staff included Ashfaq Jutt, Mian Rahman Hameed, Shafiq-ul-Rehman and Syed Kamran Naqvi whose conducted this championship in a befitting manners.