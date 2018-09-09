Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Eagle Club Kasur win Defence Day cricket match

LAHORE: Eagle Cricket Club Kasur defeated Timmy’s Tigers by a thin margin of one wicket in a thrilling friendly cricket match on Saturday. The friendly cricket match was played in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan at the ground of Roshan Bhela Sports Complex.

According to details, Timmy’s Tigers decided to bat first after winning the toss.

The scored 201 runs for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 30 overs. Shakeel Ahmed scored 38, Fayyaz 31 and Abid Ali 30 for the batting side.

Maqbool Ahmed, who captured three wickets, remained most successful bowler for Eagle Cricket Club Kasur. Abid Mehmood dismissed two batsmen while Arslan and Zain chipped in with one wicket each.

While chasing Eagle Cricket Club Kasur reached the target in the last over at the expense on nine wickets. M Asif played a fighting knock of 51 runs while M Yousaf and Abid Mehmood also contributed valuable knocks of 39 and 26 runs respectively for the winning team. Fayyaz Ali of Timmy’s Tigers bowlerd excellent spell and sent four batsmen of opponent team to pavilion but his effort could prevent Eagle Cricket Club Kasur from winning the match. Abid Ali also took two wickets for the losing team.

Comments

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

