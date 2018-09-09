Choose protective sunglasses

It is important to protect your eyes from sun-related ultraviolet damage. The US Environmental Protection Agency suggests how:

-- Choose sunglasses

that block at least 99 percent of both UV-A and UV-B rays.

-- Wear sunglasses every day, even when it’s cloudy.

-- Wear a wide-brimmed hat to block UV rays from affecting your eyes from the sides and above the glasses.