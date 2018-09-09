Choose protective sunglasses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is important to protect your eyes from sun-related ultraviolet damage. The US Environmental Protection Agency suggests how:
-- Choose sunglasses
that block at least 99 percent of both UV-A and UV-B rays.
-- Wear sunglasses every day, even when it’s cloudy.
-- Wear a wide-brimmed hat to block UV rays from affecting your eyes from the sides and above the glasses.
