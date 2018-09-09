Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Lahore

SA
Shahab Ansari
September 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Adnan Baig showcases his unique abstract calligraphy

LAHORE: A solo exhibition of paintings by Adnan Baig, who is perhaps the first and only Pakistani artist to have united abstract art with calligraphy in a unique fusion, opened at Ejaz Art Gallery on M.M. Alam Road on Saturday.

Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari inaugurated the show. Adnan has been on mission to define various emotional states of the human soul through abstract art, which to him is the perfect vehicle to transfer the inner-most feelings to canvas.

He is completely a self-taught artist, who has had no formal art education or training from any institution. This multitalented artist-cum-businessman-cum-poet and a law graduate never stopped painting. Nothing could kill his love for art, not even his highly busy life as a businessman. To him, art is his life. He confessed that he would continue to create abstract designs, sketches and even paintings while having business meetings in his office.

“My recent work is a poetic expression of my exploration, my frantic but earnest endeavour to know myself as well as the Creator, and to converse with Him,” he said. Adnan has brought his recent work, spanning over 10 years, to this exhibition, which happens to be his first solo show. He loves to work in mixed media and acrylic. The 28 art pieces put on display are basically a fusion of Islamic calligraphy and abstract art in vibrant colours. A large number of people from all walks of life, including artists, art students, art collectors, social elite and the general public, attended this unique show of brilliance.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale

Birthday boy Buttler puts England in command of India finale
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Brief, angry confrontation in New York pits Nicki Minaj against Cardi B

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use