‘Lahore PML-N stronghold’

LAHORE : PML-N leader and Punjab Opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz has said that the performance of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his unshakeable loyalty to the party is clear to everyone to see which is why the people will vote even more enthusiastically in the by-election than they did in the general elections. Addressing a meeting at PML-N Model Town Secretariat, he said that Lahore had been the impenetrable fort of PML-N and would always remain that way. He said that nobody would be allowed to rob the mandate of the people anymore. The agenda of the meeting was the NA-124 by-polls. Former Prime Minister Shaihid Khaqan Abbasi also addressed the meeting. Pervez Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Syed Tauseef Shah and others were also present.