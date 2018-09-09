Sun September 09, 2018
Our Correspondent  
September 9, 2018

Alcohol issue is personal not party’s: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said the case pertaining to a raid on his hospital room during which alcohol bottles were discovered was his "personal matter".

The former Sindh information minister was presented before an accountability court in Karachi in a corruption case. However, the hearing of the case was adjourned till September 26 owing to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor's absence.

However, outside the court premises, Memon was asked questions by the media representatives pertaining to the discovery of alcohol bottles from his hospital room. When asked to comment on the raid on his sub-jail, Memon responded: “Will not say anything till the inquiry is completed.”

Responding to another question as to why the PPP did not defend him on the issue, Memon said: “This is my personal matter and not the party’s.”

Last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar discovered alcohol bottles and drugs during a surprise visit to the Memon’s room at a private hospital in Karachi.

Following the raid and examination, Memon was shifted to the Central Prison, Karachi.

