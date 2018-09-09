Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

World

AFP
September 9, 2018

UN says ‘criminals’ impersonating its staff in Libya to target migrants

GENEVA: The UN decried on Saturday "reliable reports" that smugglers and traffickers were impersonating its staff in Libya to target desperate migrants and refugees, and demanded action to hold them to account.

The UN refugee agency said reliable sources were indicating that smugglers and traffickers trying to pretend they worked with different UN organisations had been seen in a range of different locations across the conflict-torn country.

"These criminals were spotted at disembarkation points and smuggling hubs, using vests and other items with logos similar to that of UNHCR," it said in a statement.

The agency said it had received information about the problem from among other "refugees who report having been sold to traffickers in Libya, and subjected to abuse and torture, including after having been intercepted at sea".

Spokesman Babar Baloch however told AFP that it remained unclear if the fake UN employees had succeeded in tricking migrants and refugees who subsequently faced abuse, saying the agency was still investigating.

"We want the authorities to go after these people," he said, stressing that they clearly had "criminal intent" and were going after people who were already extremely vulnerable.

Plunged into chaos following the fall of longtime dictator Moamer Qadhafi in a 2011 Nato-backed uprising, Libya has become a prime transit point for sub-Saharan African migrants making dangerous clandestine bids to reach Europe.

