Yemen peace talks collapse in Geneva

GENEVA: Yemen´s Houthi movement failed to attend peace talks, but the United Nations Special Envoy said on Saturday that it did not represent a "fundamental blockage in the process" and that he would meet soon with their representatives in Sanaa and in Muscat, Oman.

"They would have like to get here, we didn´t make conditions sufficiently correct to get them here", United Nations envoy Martin Griffiths told a news conference, declining to elaborate.

Agreement has been reached for medical evacuations from the Houthi-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa, to start in a week with a

flight to Cairo, he said.