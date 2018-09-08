Tree plantation drive in industrial estates

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) with support from Forest Department has initiated tree plantation drive in its Industrial Estates of the province.

A press release on Friday said that approximately 14000 trees were being planted in Peshawar, Hattar, Nowshera and Gadoon industrial estates.

In the first phase, 5000, 2000 and 500 trees have been planted in Gadoon, Hattar and Nowshera Industrial Estates, respectively, and the rest of the trees are expected to be planted by September 2018.

KPEZDMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saeed Ahmed inaugurated the drive by planting a sibling in Peshawar Industrial Estate.

