PMDC adhoc panel meets CJP

Islamabad : The adhoc committee of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) headed by its chairman, Justice (r) Mian Shahkirullah Jan, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar here on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan.

The adhoc committee apprised the chief justice about the progress and the draft rules of the council and thanked him for showing his concern on the grave national issue of health care and education.

Affairs at the PMDC, the watchdog for medical and dental education and practice in the country, has been managed on adhoc basis since January this year.

The adhoc panel came into being after the Council was dissolved on the Supreme Court’s orders over the lapse of a presidential ordinance promulgated for its creation.

Though the panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Shakirullah Jan is to stay put until the government replaces it with a nominated or elected Council as ruled by the court, an official word on adhocism at the PMDC has been awaited from the national health services ministry, which oversees it.