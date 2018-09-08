‘Water in 154 Kasur schools contaminated’

LAHORE: Provincial Schools Education Minister Murad Raas has said quality education is the target of the government because no nation can progress without education.

One hundred saplings would be planted in each government school in Punjab, the minister said while addressing a press conference at Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board here on Friday. He said he would start visiting the government schools after 100 days, adding that the visits would be started from southern Punjab. He said that curriculum should be the same for all the children, adding that work was being done in this regard with the federal government. The schools education secretary was also present.

M He asked the media to identify negative things for improving the situation and added that contacts were being made with the parents of the students studying in private schools and facing difficulty in paying heavy fees.

He said teacher training would also be given importance. The out-of-school children would be admitted to school along with developing the school education department on modern lines so that it could serve the purpose of providing best education to the students.

The minister appealed to the chief justice of Supreme Court for early disposing of the pending cases relating to the School Education Department so the departmental matters could be addressed early. He said the students in 154 government schools in Kasur drank water contaminated by tanneries. He said 100 RO filtration plants would be installed in government schools. Necessary budget and development resources will be provided to all government schools, and the teachers will be given a respectable place in society, he said. He said he had asked the Punjab Education Foundation management to come up with the ideas to run the institution in a better way.