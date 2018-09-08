Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Water in 154 Kasur schools contaminated’

LAHORE: Provincial Schools Education Minister Murad Raas has said quality education is the target of the government because no nation can progress without education.

One hundred saplings would be planted in each government school in Punjab, the minister said while addressing a press conference at Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board here on Friday. He said he would start visiting the government schools after 100 days, adding that the visits would be started from southern Punjab. He said that curriculum should be the same for all the children, adding that work was being done in this regard with the federal government. The schools education secretary was also present.

M He asked the media to identify negative things for improving the situation and added that contacts were being made with the parents of the students studying in private schools and facing difficulty in paying heavy fees.

He said teacher training would also be given importance. The out-of-school children would be admitted to school along with developing the school education department on modern lines so that it could serve the purpose of providing best education to the students.

The minister appealed to the chief justice of Supreme Court for early disposing of the pending cases relating to the School Education Department so the departmental matters could be addressed early. He said the students in 154 government schools in Kasur drank water contaminated by tanneries. He said 100 RO filtration plants would be installed in government schools. Necessary budget and development resources will be provided to all government schools, and the teachers will be given a respectable place in society, he said. He said he had asked the Punjab Education Foundation management to come up with the ideas to run the institution in a better way.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use