September 08, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Share

Stringent security steps taken in Faisalabad for Muharram

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for Muharram and all out resources would be utilised in this regard.

He was giving briefing to the parliamentarians about the Muharram arrangements during a meeting held here at the commissioner office on Friday.

He said divisional and district peace committee meetings had been held to ensure religious harmony and timely resolving the sectarian issues. He said 184 speakers had been banned to enter Faisalabad division while 163 were gagged. He said ban on use of loudspeaker would be strictly enforced.

The commissioner said the departments concerned had been assigned duty to clear the Muharram routes, including removal of encroachments, make functional the sewerage system, repair of roads, cleanliness, provision of lighting and safety of security services. He said that Muharram control rooms would work at divisional, district and tehsil levels.

He asked the parliamentarians to supervise the Muharram arrangements and extend support for effective implementation at grass-root level.

RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said 1499 processions and 4124 majalis would be held during the 10 days of Muharram and police force would be deployed for protection. The parliamentarians assured their full support for the success of Muharram security arrangements.

