The SPSC test

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) is responsible for the recruitment of various posts in government organisations. However, the SPSC has always been criticised for not keeping a check on malpractices that are rampant across the organisation. The CCE-13 results were nullified for the first time in history when the Supreme Court intervened after a few students registered a complaint regarding the bias exercised by the organisation.

However, the historic judgment wasn’t enough for the organisation to mend its ways. The latest final list of successful students is again laced with irregularities. Some roll numbers that never appeared on the initial list of successful candidates shortlisted for interviews have been given seats in the irrigations and public health engineering departments. How can we deal with the problem of a water scarcity of water when we are appointing people with no technical capacity to manage such affairs? The relevant authorities should take notice of the matter and provide justice to those who have worked hard for the test.

Engr Shahzeb

Shikarpur