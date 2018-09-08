Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Business

JM
Javed Mirza
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sri Lankan business houses seek opportunities in Pakistan

KARACHI: Sri Lanka-based MW Ventures International and Hirdaramani Group are seeking opportunity to enter into the Pakistan market to expand their business operations, an official at the ministry of commerce said.

MW Ventures International is a service oriented organisation comprising of different sectors of expertise focusing on marketing, financial management, and event management. It also provides financial management solutions for any nature of businesses or for individuals.

The official said Pakistan’s commercial secretary in Sri Lanka had meetings with top officials of Hirdaramani Group and MW Ventures and discussed business opportunities in the country.

Hirdaramani is a pioneer in the Sri Lankan apparel industry, and boasts a cohesive infrastructure providing end-to-end supply chain solutions to the industry through factories in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Ethiopia.

Hirdaramani's enduring partnerships with leading global brands further asserts a reputation for streamlined processes and top-quality products.

Foreign investment in Pakistan is protected by rigorous laws and foreign direct investment regulations allow

full repatriation of capital and profits. Moreover, Pakistan’s

location on the cusp of important economic regions, young population and skilled labour force supported by very

rapidly growing technology infrastructure has made

Pakistan a very attractive

destination for investment not only for the domestic market but also as a production and export hub for rest of the world.

“Sri Lanka has aspirations to become a middle-high income country by 2025 by having a highly competitive economy with a diversity of products and services for local requirements and export markets,” the official said.

He said that with improved security and a sustained economic turnaround, Pakistan was open for business, adding that Sri Lanka with its historical business and economic linkages and the high regard that it enjoyed in Pakistan was best placed to avail the emerging potential and opportunities.

Pakistani exports to Sri Lanka have shown increasing trend during the financial year of 2017/18.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, exports to Sri Lanka increased 35.48 percent during the financial year of 2017-18, while according to Sri Lankan Customs, Pakistan exports to Sri Lanka increased 41.32 percent during the financial year 2017/18.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use