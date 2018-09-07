Defence, Martyrs Day marked with renewed pledge to safeguard motherland

FAISALABAD: The Defence and Martyrs Day was celebrated with new zeal and national spirit to pay homage to the martyrs and Ghazis of the country.

Various programmes were organised to commemorate the valor, courage and supreme sacrifices rendered by the Pak Army and other law enforcement agencies for the defence of motherland and war against terrorism.

Quran Khawani was held at the Deputy Commissioner Complex which was attended by Commissioner Asif Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad and other officers. Prayers were also offered for the martyrs and prosperity of Pakistan.

A walk was organised from Deputy Commissioner Complex up to District Council Chowk. It was led by Commissioner Asif Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad while DG PHA Asif Chaudhry, Director Colleges Dr Alam, ADCG Mushtaq Hussain, AC City Dr Anam, CEO Ali Ahmad and others attended it.

Expressing his views, Commissioner Asif Iqbal said: ”The martyrs are our heroes and the nation could not forget them as they laid down their lives for the protection of Pakistan and whole nation.” Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad said that we should remember our valiant soldiers and citizens, who sacrificed their lives for our prosperous future.

He said that the main objectives of observing the Defence and Martyrs Day was to renew our pledge regarding the protection of Pakistan with same spirit and unity as displayed in September War.

Meanwhile, Brig Umar Farooq, RPO Sardar Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad went to a graveyard and laid floral wreaths on the graves of martyrs. They also laid floral wreaths on the monuments of martyrs at the Police Lines. The police contingent presented salute to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, the district administration arranged a seminar at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium. The war songs were presented during the seminar while students of local schools presented a tableau to highlight the sacrifices of the martyrs. Addressing the seminar, Brig Umar Farooq said that the Defence Day reminded us those defining moments in our history when our survival as a country was gravely threatened by Indian aggression.

He said that Pakistan was facing numerous internal and external challenges but our defence was invincible and we are fully capable not only defending the territories of Pakistan but also had the power to give the decisive and befitting response to the enemies.

RPO Sardar Ghulam Mehmood Dogar saluted the struggle and sacrifices of the Pak Army on the internal and external fronts for the protection of Pakistan.

He said that the nation was renewing its pledge on the Defence Day that no sacrifice would be avoided for the defence and solidarity of the country. Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad said that we are proud of our heroes and martyrs and would not forget their valuable sacrifices rendered while protecting the nation and country.

Later, Brig Umar Farooq, Commissioner Asif Iqbal, RPO Sardar Ghulam Mehmud Dogar and Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad inaugurated the photo exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Art Gallery in which portraits of the martyrs of armed forces and other law enforcement agencies were displayed.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad along with MNA Mian Farrukh Habib visited the residences of martyrs’ families at Railway Housing Colony and Elahiabad. They met the families of martyrs Hawaldar Imtiaz Ahmad and Hawaldar Khalil Ahmad, who had laid down their lives in Sialkot and Swat.

Meanwhile, the Shuhada Park was established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad to pay homage to martyrs. In the park, trees on the names of martyred army personnel were planted. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa along with Maj-Gen Nasrullah Tahir Dogar and others planted the saplings.

A ceremony was also organised by the UAF Office of the Senior Tutor at New Senate Hall. The participants renewed pledge to safeguard geographically and ideological boundaries, and territorial integrity of the country. The students presented patriotic songs and delivered heart-touching speeches.

Speaking on the occasion, Maj—Gen Nasrullah Tahir Dogar said that the country was achieved after tremendous struggle and sacrifices under the unprecedented freedom movement led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that resulted in the emergence of an independent Muslim state on the map of the world. He said in 1965 on this day, Pakistan forces with the support of the whole nation defended the homeland against the enemy aggression.

MULTAN: The Defence Day was observed here with zeal and fervour on Thursday. A number of ceremonies were held to pay tribute to the martyred Pakistan Army soldiers and officers who had sacrificed their lives on the battlefront. The day started with gun salute while special prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of the country.

The city district administration held a tableau in connection with the day and paid tribute to the families of martyrs. National flag was also hoisted.

Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kiyiani paid tribute to all soldiers and citizens who sacrificed their lives in war on terror. He said the security agencies were sacrificing for the country and nation restlessly. “Government is taking measures to financially support the families of martyrs,” he added.

The Civil Aviation Authority also conducted a special ceremony at Multan International Airport. Airport manager Mubarak Shah paid homage to the martyrs of 1956 war.

He said Pakistan Air Force responded fearlessly to the Indian aggression. Shah planted a sapling at airport in memory of the 1965 war martyrs, saying 100 plants would be planted at airport in connection with the Green Pakistan campaign.

City Police Officer Munir Masud Marth visited the families of police martyrs and met their children. He visited the family members of martyred constable M Irshad at Al-Quraish Colony and gave them gifts. Later, he visited the family of martyr head constable Riaz Hussain. He paid tribute to them and inquired from their families about the problems they are facing.

BUREWALA: The Defence Day was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm here on Thursday. The day dawned with special prayers for the sovereignty and integrity of the country in all mosques and the people enthusiastically paid homage to the martyrs of 1965 war.

A special ceremony to commemorate the day was held at mausoleum of Maj Tufail Muhammad Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider at Chak 253/EB, Tufailabad, where General Officer Commanding (GOC) 26 Division Maj-Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal along with Brig Muhammad Azeem, Lt-Col Mujtaba, Major Sabihuddin and Capt Abresh laid floral wreaths on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff.

A contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the martyr. MNA Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain, MPA Khalid Mehmood Dogar, DSP Hafiz Khizar-uz-Zaman, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Azeem Rabbani and others also laid floral wreaths to pay homage to the national hero. A police contingent also presented the guard of honour.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held under the aegis of the Maj Tufail Welfare Society where students of different schools and colleges presented speeches, tableaus and skits to mark the day. General Officer Commanding Maj-Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal was the chief guest.

SIALKOT: Like other parts of the country, the Defence Day was observed here with national spirit. A number of ceremonies were held at government and private educational institutions to pay homage to the martyrs and 'Ghazis' of 1965 war against India.

The main ceremony was held at the Jinnah Hall, Sialkot Fort where national flag was hoisted along with the 'Hilal-e-Istaqlal'. It is worth mentioning here that 'Hilal-e-Istaqlal' was awarded to Sialkot, Lahore and Sargodha for their notable role in defending Pakistan in the 1965 war.

Sialkot Station Commander Brig Ayaz Masood Khan was the chief guest whereas MPA Manshaullah Butt, mayor Ch Tauheed Akhter and a number of citizens were also present on the occasion. Brig Ayaz Masood and others paid rich tributes to the martyrs.

Moreover, a seminar was held at the Social Welfare Complex here on Thursday. Former MPA Begum Nasim Nasir Khawaja, Social Welfare Deputy Director Jamshed Bashir, social welfare officer Sharif Ghumman, NGO’s district coordinator Ashfaq Nazar Ghumman, Radio Pakistan Station Director Ahmed Raza Cheema and others highlighted the great role of the martyrs.

Meanwhile, similar ceremonies were also held at the Government College for Women University (GCWU) and the office of the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 to pay tribute to the martyrs.

LALAMUSA: A ceremony was held at the tomb of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on the occasion of Defence Day. Lt-Gen Azhar Salih Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad Khatana and son of Major Aziz Bhatti - Major (retd) Zafar Abbasi laid a floral wreath on his grave.

The family of the martyr, army officers, Kharian assistant commissioner Umer Hayat and a large number of locals were also present on this occasion.

The dignitaries also visited the house of Major Aziz Bhatti and met his family members. The DC paid tribute to him and lauded the zeal of the nation during the 1965 war. He said Major Aziz Bhatti was the son of the nation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira hoisted national flag in the Municipal Committee Lalamusa.

Prayer was offered for the martyrs and prosperity of the country. Later, he addressed a gathering at Ch Zaman Kaira Hall. He paid tribute to the martyrs. Only armed forces, police, rangers and intelligence agencies cannot handle those persons who have nefarious designs against Pakistan.

He asked the people to promote peace in the country. Later, he gave shields to the relatives of martyrs. Moreover, similar ceremonies were held in several government schools and colleges.

NANKANA SAHIB: The Defence Day was celebrated with national enthusiasm and fervour across the district.

Different ceremonies were held to mark the day. The main ceremony was organised at Government Guru Nanak High School. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad said that the nation is united to defeat the enemy. MNA Ijaz Shah and others also spoke.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence Department organised a walk from DC Complex up to Tehsil Morr. It was led by the DC. Meanwhile, a large number of people offered Fateha at the grave of Capt Hasnain Shaheed. The DC and parliamentarians also offered Fateha and laid floral wreaths on his grave.

BAHAWALPUR: The Defence Day - under the theme of “Hamain Pyar Hai Pakistan Se” - was observed with great national zeal and enthusiasm throughout Bahawalpur division on Thursday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the solidarity of the country. In Bahawalpur district, the main ceremony was held at Sector Headquarters, Desert Rangers Bahawalpur. Desert Rangers Sector Commander Brigadier Rashid Minhas laid floral wreath at the graves of martyrs and offered Fateha. Similar ceremony was organised by the Rangers Public School Bahawalpur. The message of Chief of Army Staff was also read out. The sector commander said the objective of the day was to remind the great sacrifice of our heroes and to inculcate patriotism in new generation. “Today, we also make a resolve that we will never hesitate from giving any sacrifice.” Similar functions were also held in Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalnagar districts.

GUJRANWALA: The Defence Day was celebrated here with traditional fervour and solemnity on Thursday. The day began with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan while various ceremonies were held at different places.

The main ceremony was held at Quaid-i-Azam Divisional Public School in which wife of Punjab governor, Parveen Sarwar was the chief guest.

Another ceremony was held at Gujranwala Cantt in which Station Commander Brigadier Javed Hussain Baloch addressed the participants. The speakers paid homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defence of Pakistan. “We can only defeat our enemies through strict adherence to the cardinal principles of unity, faith and discipline laid down by Quaid-i-Azam,” they added.

The station commander also laid a floral wreath on the graves of martyrs while the wife of Punjab governor planted a sapling. Meanwhile, rallies were also taken out by different student organizations. Students shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan Army.

JHANG: The Defence Day was observed throughout the district to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan. Various programmes were held to express solidarity with the families of the martyrs of Pakistan Army, Rangers, police and other civilian martyrs.

Addressing a ceremony held here on Thursday to mark the day, Government College for Women principal Professor Abida Shahbaz on Thursday said, “We salute to the bravery of living legends of armed forces. Pakistani forces set unique examples of courage and bravery during the 1965 war. We feel pride over the martyrs of Pakistan who laid down their lives in service to the country. We will not leave the martyrs’ families alone.” Teaching staff, students and their parents attended the ceremony. The students presented different programmes to pay tribute to the national heroes.

OKARA: The Defence Day ceremonies were held at various places in the district on Thursday.

The main ceremony was held at Okara garrison where General Officer Commanding Maj-Gen Ziaur Rahman laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A contingent of Pakistan Army presented the salute. The families and relatives of the martyrs also attended the ceremony. Prayers were offered for the martyred.

At Haveli Lakha, the Pakistan Army contingent offered salute to the martyrs. A similar ceremony was held at Head Sulemanki - at the border of Pakistan-India. Military weapons were also put on display.

Another ceremony was held in memory of Rao Anwaar Javed Shaheed at Renala Khurd. Assistant Commissioner Maqbool, DSP Yousuf Haroon and citizens were present in large numbers. Rao Anwaar Javed Shaheed laid his life for Pakistan in 1965 war and was awarded Sitara-e-Jurrat.

MUZAFFARGARH: The Defence Day was celebrated in the district with national enthusiasm and renewed pledge to uphold the prestige of Pakistan and protect its geographical and ideological frontiers at all costs.

The day dawned with special prayers in all mosques for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace. The main ceremony was held at District Council Hall under the auspices of the district administration.

VEHARI: Different institutions and organisations organised events in various areas to mark the Defence Day with national zeal and to pay homage to the martyrs of 1965 war.

A walk was held to pay homage to the martyrs, which was attended by hundreds of students and staff of universities and schools. The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia and District Police Officer Nasir Aziz Virk.