Fri September 07, 2018
Sports

September 7, 2018

SL recall Prabodhani, de Silva for India women ODIs

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka have recalled veteran all-rounder Udeshika Prabodhani and three others for the third round of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship series, against India.

Regular skipper Chamari Athapaththu returns to lead the side in the three-match series after being forced out of Sri Lanka’s last international assignment, Asia Cup T20 in Malaysia, due to dengue.

Prabodhani toured with the side to the Caribbean for their inaugural round of the 2017-20 Championship cycle, which Sri Lanka lost 0-3. She featured in only one game and her lean returns meant she was overlooked for subsequent home series against Pakistan which Sri Lanka again lost 0-3. Yet to open their account after six Championship games, Sri Lanka have also also called up wicketkeeper-bat Anushka Sanjeewani and T20 specialist Nilakshi De Silva, both of whom last played the 50-overs format against England at home in 2016. Also making her comeback is young middle-order batter Imalka Mendis, who last played the format against Australia nearly two years ago. Teenage all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari, who made her debut in the series opener against Pakistan, retains her spot in the side. Veteran all-rounders Chamari Polgampola and Achini Kulasuriya, and wicketkeeper-bat Rebeca Vandort find themselves out of the 15-member ODI squad. The three one-dayers, points from which will be counted towards the Championship standings, will be played on September 11, 13 and 16. Sri Lanka are currently reeling at the bottom of the eight-team table. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series, starting September 19.

ODI Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Prasadani Weerakkody, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nipuni Hansika, Hasini Perera, Dilani Manodara, Shashikala Siriwardena, Nilakshi De Silva, Imalka Mendis, Sripali Weerakkody, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhini, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari.

