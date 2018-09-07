Scores: Rawalpindi Region 374-9 in 79 overs (Haider Ali 133, Raza Ul Mustafa 51 not out, Zohaib Bukhari 3-72, Usama Fazil 2-94, Najam Naseer 3-94). AJK Region 196-8 in 74 overs (Awais Akram 44, Hassan Azmat 32, Muhammad Ajmal 2-18, Farhan Shafiq 2- 47, Shehraz Khan 2-52).

Scores of other matches: At Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala: Sialkot Region 341-7 in 83 overs (Umer Shafiq 140, Mohsin Riaz 102, Haroon Wahid 2-35, Bilal Ahmed 2-59) and 71-0 (Umer Shafiq 38, Asher Bhatti 32) Islamabad Region 246 all out in 72.3 overs (Sarim Ahfaq 61, Zahid Iqbal 41, Ghulam Mohiuddin 4-97, Farrukh Waqas 3-42).