Pak team focused on winning Asia Cup: Hasan

LAHORE: Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali pointed out on Thursday that the team is focused on winning the Asia Cup and beating India is not only their focus in the coming event going to be held in the United Arab Emirates. “Our focus not just on India,” Ali said while talking to the media on Thursday. “There are many fixtures in the tournament,” he said.

“This does not mean that we beat India but lose the other matches.” He said that he will put in efforts to dismiss every batsman he comes against in the multi-nation tournament. The Pakistani pacer was optimistic on dismissing as many Indian batsmen as he could in the Asia Cup. Ali said that there is no comparison between him and Virat Kohli. “He [Kohli] is a legend and he is our senior. The whole Indian side is a strong unit,” he added. Hassan left behind Indian skipper, Virat Kohli in the yo-yo test scores and proved himself to be the fittest player in the national team with a score of 20, which is one point ahead of Kohli’s score. Yo-yo test has popularly become BCCI’s most trusted instrument in gauging its players’ fitness and with the team led by a fitness-loving Virat Kohli, his highest score amongst the lot in the level two fitness test wasn’t a surprise for anyone. After IPL hero Ambati Rayudu was left out of the squad following his failure in the test, BCCI had come under immense criticism from one and all. The Pakistan team underwent the test ahead of the tournament, scheduled to begin soon in the UAE and Ali has proved himself to be the fittest player in their team with a score of 20.