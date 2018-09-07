Fri September 07, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Dementia treatment plan to be launched soon: Yasmin

LAHORE

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that increase in the number of people living with dementia is alarming and it was time to initiate the much-needed healthcare services for the elderly in the province, including the PWD.

She said this while addressing a seminar on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias at Patiala Block, KEMU, organised by Alzheimer’s Pakistan in collaboration with King Edward Medical University (KEMU) to commemorate World Alzheimer’s Month.

The health minister said that for the very first time in the country, the Punjab government would start geriatric services in government hospitals. Moreover, she said, following WHO’s global plan on dementia, the Punjab Health Department would soon launch the provincial dementia plan. Under this plan, a range of services would be provided such as hospital-based memory clinics, resource mobilisation for early diagnosis and treatment, and counselling services to caregivers and mass awareness.

Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, KEMU vice-chancellor, welcomed the participants. The resource persons of the seminar included Prof Aftab Asif, Dr Ali Hashmi, Prof Dr Sajid Obaidullah and Dr Hussain Jafri.

The speakers highlighted that dementia was a global health priority, but progress towards its understanding and treatment in low and middle-income countries, including Pakistan, was slow despite rapidly ageing populations.

Dr Hussain Jafri, secretary general, Alzheimer’s Pakistan, highlighted that there were around one million PWD in Pakistan, however, there were no services provided by the government.

He highlighted that Pakistan was a signatory to World Health Organisation’s global plan on dementia, thus putting the responsibility of increasing awareness, detection, treatment and care of dementia on the government.

September marks the global World Alzheimer’s Month, an international campaign to raise awareness and challenge stigma. Every three seconds, someone in the world develops dementia. The number of people living with dementia (PWD) around the world is expected to almost double every 20 years, reaching 152 million by 2050, if effective risk-reduction strategies are not implemented worldwide.

47 quackery outlets sealed: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday closed down the businesses of 47 quacks in four cities. PHC teams visited 181 treatment facilities in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan and Khanewal along with the officials of the local district administration and police. It was found that quacks were working in 47 treatment centres which were sealed immediately.

The maximum number of 19 quackery outlets was sealed in Gujranwala, 12 in Sargodha, nine and seven in Multan and Khanewal, respectively.

