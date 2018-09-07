Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SHC dismisses bail pleas of two cops in Intizar Ahmed murder case

The Sindh High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of two police officers in the Intizar Ahmed murder case.

Anti Car Lifting Cell officer Tariq Raheem and Inspector Tariq Mehmood were booked among other ACLC personnel for murdering 19-year-old Ahmed in a fake encounter in DHA on January 13.

According to the prosecution, the teenager died when ACLC personnel resorted to indiscriminate fire on his white-coloured Toyota Corolla. The police had initially claimed that Ahmed had been murdered in an act of targeted killing by assailants riding on a motorcycle, but later it was revealed that ACLC officials and police personnel were behind the brutal killing.

The applicants had approached the SHC after the dismissal of their bail applications by an anti-terrorism court. The complainant’s counsel opposed the bail applications, submitting that the police officers were involved in the cold-blood murder of the young man in a fake encounter.

Report sought

SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Thursday took notice of a sexual harassment incident against a student at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Nawabshah and called reports from the district judge, the DIG and the SSP Nawabshah.

Taking notice of media reports in which university student Farzana Jamali accused a lecturer of sexually harassing her for several months, the chief justice directed the authorities to file reports in three days.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use