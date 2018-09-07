SHC dismisses bail pleas of two cops in Intizar Ahmed murder case

The Sindh High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of two police officers in the Intizar Ahmed murder case.

Anti Car Lifting Cell officer Tariq Raheem and Inspector Tariq Mehmood were booked among other ACLC personnel for murdering 19-year-old Ahmed in a fake encounter in DHA on January 13.

According to the prosecution, the teenager died when ACLC personnel resorted to indiscriminate fire on his white-coloured Toyota Corolla. The police had initially claimed that Ahmed had been murdered in an act of targeted killing by assailants riding on a motorcycle, but later it was revealed that ACLC officials and police personnel were behind the brutal killing.

The applicants had approached the SHC after the dismissal of their bail applications by an anti-terrorism court. The complainant’s counsel opposed the bail applications, submitting that the police officers were involved in the cold-blood murder of the young man in a fake encounter.

Report sought

SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Thursday took notice of a sexual harassment incident against a student at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Nawabshah and called reports from the district judge, the DIG and the SSP Nawabshah.

Taking notice of media reports in which university student Farzana Jamali accused a lecturer of sexually harassing her for several months, the chief justice directed the authorities to file reports in three days.