Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Tobacco companies targeting countries like Pakistan by glamorising cigarettes’

Owing to ineffective or lack of laws, multinational tobacco companies are now targeting people in developing countries, including Pakistan, by glamourising cigarettes and coming up with new but deadly products like ‘heating tobacco devices and E-cigarettes’ as people in these countries are still not aware of the actual dangers of tobacco and nicotine, say experts.

“Multinational tobacco companies believe that their future lies in third world countries, including Pakistan and they are taking advantage of ignorance of people as well as weak laws to keep people addicted to nicotine for the rest of their lives,” eminent pulmonologist and anti-tobacco campaigner Prof Nadeem Rizvi said while delivering a talk at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) the other day.

A large number of doctors, including Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali, Dean JPMC Prof Iqbal Afridi, paramedics, students and nurses as well as senior management of the JPMC attended the talk at the Najmuddin Auditorium, and many of them vowed to quit smoking by seeking professional help.

Prof Nadeem Rizvi, who was the former head of Pulmology Department at the JPMC, deplored that in 2004 more than 32 per cent of young male doctors of the JPMC were smokers and further deplored that 95 per cent of these doctors used to smoke at their workplace, which meant that they used to smoke at the hospital premises.

“The prevalence of smoking in the general public was 29 percent while among doctors, it was 32 percent which was cause of serious concern as they were influencing their patients and instead of helping them, adding to their problems”, Prof. Rizvi said and added that with the decrease in the number of male doctors as compared to female doctor at JPMC these days, this ratio has dropped.

Citing national and international studies and statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), Prof. Rizvi said smoking was the major cause of premature deaths in Pakistan as it was the major cause of cardiovascular diseases and cancers among Pakistani people.

“Smoking is the major cause of coronary heart disease and other heart ailments, which are the most life-taking ailments in Pakistan while it is a cause of 40 per cent of all the cancers in the country,” he said and added that 25 other major diseases were also being caused by smoking and use of tobacco.

To a query, Prof Rizvi said smoking one of two cigarettes was as harmful as smoking a full pack of cigarettes, and urged smokers to get rid of this habit completely to prevent themselves from the hazards of smoking. He also asked them to seek professional advice from psychiatrists to overcome the addiction of nicotine.

‘E-cigarettes also deadly’

Prof Rizvi claimed that new technologies for ‘heating tobacco’ and E-cigarettes were as deadly as common cigarettes as they make users addicted to nicotine which was more addictive than any other drug, including cocaine, opium, heroin and marijuana. He urged the people to refrain from getting into the traps of tobacco companies.

Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali thanked Prof Rizvi for coming to the hospital for delivering the important talk and praised him for his services for the JPMC as well as for the thousands of patients who were healed directly or indirectly through his department at the hospital.

She said tobacco use was a curse for this society and vowed to continue awareness activities at the JPMC to let people and health officials become aware of the hazards of tobacco and its products.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use