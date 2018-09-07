CJ SHC asks district judges to plant 100 saplings

Chief Justice Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Thursday asked all district and sessions judges to plant at least 100 saplings of Azadirachta indica, commonly known as neem, in the premises of the district courts or suitable adjoining areas to overcome global warming and deforestation.

The chief Justice observed that such an exercise may be conducted in collaboration with the forest department within a week and such plantation may be carried out at a place where the tree may not be needed to be cut in future.