Bear spreads chaos in heart of Canadian capital

OTTAWA: The Canadian capital Ottawa was thrown into confusion early on Thursday as police closed in on a bear spotted roaming the streets just a stone’s throw from the parliament building.

The black bear was first sighted by bypassers overnight near the city’s Byward Market, a tourist spot that is also home to the US embassy. They alerted police who sealed off the area and called on residents to stay in their homes as they tracked the animal, which was quickly nicknamed Byward Bear on social media. One user even created the @Bywardbear Twitter handle for the wild animal.