Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani

NAB files reference against ex-premier Yousuf Raza Gilani
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

National

REUTERS
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UK names two Russians for attempted murder of Skripals

LONDON: British prosecutors on Wednesday identified two Russians who they said tried to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve agent in England.

Skripal, a former colonel in Russian military intelligence who betrayed dozens of agents to Britain's MI6 foreign spy service, and his daughter Yulia, were found unconscious on a public bench in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.Britain blamed Russia for the poisonings and identified the poison as Novichok, a deadly group of nerve agents developed by the Soviet military in the 1970s and 1980s. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attack.

A European arrest warrant has been issued for the two Russians, who were named as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, the prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi