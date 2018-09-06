Kohat Police crack murder case, arrest killer

KOHAT: The police cracked a murder case by arresting the killer here in Jurma area on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rokhan Zeb told reporters that police recovered a bullet-riddled body near Surgul Bridge on August 26. The victim was later identified as Sabeel Mohammad of Waziro Killay in Jurma, Kohat.

He said that after investigating the murder case the police arrested Hazrat Gul with the pistol during a late night raid at his residence. They said the suspect confessed to his crime.

About the motive for the crime police revealed that the killer, Hazrat Gul was the cousin of the victim Sabeel Mohammad and owed money to the victim.