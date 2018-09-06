PFF CHIEF MEETS INFANTINO: ‘FIFA vows to assist Pakistan at all levels’

ISLAMABAD: Paying tributes to Pakistan as an important football playing nation, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed his willingness to visit the country in near future.

The FIFA chief has conveyed these sentiments during a meeting with Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat in Zurich (Switzerland) the other day.

“Pakistani people have a huge interest in the game of football. Youngsters have potential to excel at international level. FIFA would continue to assist Pakistan at all levels. I would be soon visiting Pakistan to see football development work,” Infantino said during meeting with PFF president.

‘The News’ has learnt that FIFA is likely to extend financial support to Pakistan to the tune of one million dollars, enabling PFF to stage a recovery process.

The genuine football body in Pakistan stayed under suspension for well over three years that resulted in no participation in international events. The matter came under both presidents’ discussion.

“We discussed the negative and detrimental impact of the ban on the game during the last over three years due to third party intervention, which brought the football activities in Pakistan to a complete halt, causing massive damage to its systematic development and growth,” Faisal said.

He said that FIFA leadership was fully aware of all the losses incurred during the stoppage of the game in the country. “In order to assess the problems, FIFA will send a delegation to Pakistan,” he added.

PFF chief said that the FIFA delegation will also streamline a roadmap with PFF to avoid any political intervention in future in order to uphold federation’s independence.

Along with the other issues the meeting focused on FIFA Forward Programme and its successful implementation in Pakistan. “FIFA has substantially increased its financial support for the member associations and football development with a clear aim to improve the way it develops and supports football across the globe.

A special attention was given to the completion of unfinished FIFA goal projects in the meeting.

“The significant development in this regard is that the FIFA president has agreed to not only complete the three unfinished such projects, including Sukkur, Jacobabad and Khanewal, but also to install an artificial pitch at Khanewal.

“PFF is seriously concerned about the earliest completion of the goal projects in Pakistan so that these potential projects can be converted into football development centers and further PFF’s football infrastructure initiative,” the PFF chief said.

FIFA president had also promised to provide technical support to PFF for reviewing PFF Statutes. “A FIFA team is also likely to visit Pakistan in this regard to assist PFF,” Faisal said.

PFF chief also briefed Infantino on the multiple steps taken by the federation to restart football activities during the last four months, including holding of National Challenge Cup, national women’s domestic and international events, participation in the Asian Games and SAFF Championships. Faisal also held meeting with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.