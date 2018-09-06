Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025

Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025
Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PFF CHIEF MEETS INFANTINO: ‘FIFA vows to assist Pakistan at all levels’

ISLAMABAD: Paying tributes to Pakistan as an important football playing nation, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed his willingness to visit the country in near future.

The FIFA chief has conveyed these sentiments during a meeting with Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat in Zurich (Switzerland) the other day.

“Pakistani people have a huge interest in the game of football. Youngsters have potential to excel at international level. FIFA would continue to assist Pakistan at all levels. I would be soon visiting Pakistan to see football development work,” Infantino said during meeting with PFF president.

‘The News’ has learnt that FIFA is likely to extend financial support to Pakistan to the tune of one million dollars, enabling PFF to stage a recovery process.

The genuine football body in Pakistan stayed under suspension for well over three years that resulted in no participation in international events. The matter came under both presidents’ discussion.

“We discussed the negative and detrimental impact of the ban on the game during the last over three years due to third party intervention, which brought the football activities in Pakistan to a complete halt, causing massive damage to its systematic development and growth,” Faisal said.

He said that FIFA leadership was fully aware of all the losses incurred during the stoppage of the game in the country. “In order to assess the problems, FIFA will send a delegation to Pakistan,” he added.

PFF chief said that the FIFA delegation will also streamline a roadmap with PFF to avoid any political intervention in future in order to uphold federation’s independence.

Along with the other issues the meeting focused on FIFA Forward Programme and its successful implementation in Pakistan. “FIFA has substantially increased its financial support for the member associations and football development with a clear aim to improve the way it develops and supports football across the globe.

A special attention was given to the completion of unfinished FIFA goal projects in the meeting.

“The significant development in this regard is that the FIFA president has agreed to not only complete the three unfinished such projects, including Sukkur, Jacobabad and Khanewal, but also to install an artificial pitch at Khanewal.

“PFF is seriously concerned about the earliest completion of the goal projects in Pakistan so that these potential projects can be converted into football development centers and further PFF’s football infrastructure initiative,” the PFF chief said.

FIFA president had also promised to provide technical support to PFF for reviewing PFF Statutes. “A FIFA team is also likely to visit Pakistan in this regard to assist PFF,” Faisal said.

PFF chief also briefed Infantino on the multiple steps taken by the federation to restart football activities during the last four months, including holding of National Challenge Cup, national women’s domestic and international events, participation in the Asian Games and SAFF Championships. Faisal also held meeting with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates

Dilip Kumar suffering from mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu updates
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi