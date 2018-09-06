285 awarded degrees at IST convocation

Islamabad : Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad celebrated its 13th Commencement of Class 2018 with the graduation of 285 students in the disciplines of Aerospace, Electrical, Mechanical, Materials Science & Engineering and Space Science here on Wednesday.

Muhammad Naeem, Chairman PAEC, graced the occasion as the chief guest. SUPARCO Chairman Major General Amer Nadeem, was also present on the occasion. The chief guest conferred the students with the Doctorate, Masters and Baccalaureate degrees in their respective fields of specialization.

He gave away the President of Pakistan Gold Medals to Tahura Shahid and Merium Fazal Abbasi of Aerospace Engineering, Umair Altaf of Electrical Engineering, Musharaf Abbas Awan and Muhammad Talal Ishrat Qureshi of Mechanical Engineering, Hamza Bin Aqeel of Materials Science & Engineering and Namra Mahad of Space Science, who stood first in their respective programs. Khunsha Mehmood and Farjad Zafar from Aerospace Engineering, Hina Shaheen from Electrical Engineering, Haseeb Hassan and Muhammad Talal Ishrat Qureshi from Mechanical Engineering, Hassan Ali from Space Science and Syed Furqan ul Hassan Naqvi and Usman Ahmed from Materials Science & Engineering were awarded Vice Chancellor’s medals for best final year projects.

The chief guest congratulated all the graduates specially the award winners and position holders. He advised the graduating students to use their skills and knowledge with sincerity and commitment towards national advancement. He expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts being made by IST’s team towards achieving academic excellence and promoting curricular and co-curricular activities.

He also praised IST’s efforts in upholding Research and Development in a meaningful and positive way. Addressing the students, the chief guest pointed out that to compete in this knowledge age, there is no room for complacency. He urged the students to reach out and make a change for betterment.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of IST Engr. Imran Rahman said that IST is perhaps the only institution in the Islamic world which focuses specifically on space science & related technologies. Our approach is aligned with Pakistan Vision 2047 and the Pakistan’s Space Vision. Both these roadmaps have been incorporated in IST’s Vision 2030. We are and have plans to work in the futuristic technologies – which include Indigenous design & development of Micro & Nano satellites, Swarm UAVs, Advance Propulsion using Plasma Technology, Structural Health Monitoring, Space based Synthetic Aperture Radar systems, Deep Space Communications, Thermal Barrier Coatings for Aerospace Application. Our work in Astrophysics has been recognised internationally and we continue to work with our R&D organisations & industry including the Aviation industry. Our Failure Analysis Centre, Flight Control, Space System & Propulsion Labs are gaining national & International recognition.

He also advised the graduating class of 2018 that for a successful life, knowledge & skills are important ingredients but it can only be ensured by a very positive attitude towards your colleagues, your organisation & society in general. You must exercise discipline, loyalty & justice as you tread your path on whatever road you choose to travel. IST also showcased various projects of the graduating students which were highly appreciated by the honourable chief guest and visiting dignitaries.