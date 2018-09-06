Defence Day

Defence Day is celebrated on September 6 every year. It is celebrated every year to let the people of our homeland know how the Pakistan Army always fight against the country’s enemies and even sacrifice their lives.

All the national heroes who lost their lives will be remembered forever. We appreciate the sacrifice of the brave men of our country.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad

*****

This refers to the letter ‘Defence Day’ (Sept 5) by Afia Ambreen. It gives us immense pleasure to celebrate a day in honour of those heroes who put national interests first and fought for our safety.

We should celebrate this day by praying for the brave souls.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran