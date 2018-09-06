Man sentenced to death for raping minor girl

A court has announced the death sentence for a man who was convicted of raping a minor girl two years ago in the jurisdiction of the Docks police station.

Additional District & Sessions Judge (West) Naveed Ahmed Soomro heard the arguments of the public prosecutor and the attorney for the convict identified as Gulzar Badshah. The judge noted in his judgment that the prosecution had succeeded in proving the charges against Gulzar Badshah of raping a 10-year-old girl in 2016.

He observed that the man had committed a great sin by raping a minor girl and that he was liable to be hanged for this crime. The judge further observed that the decision of hanging a rapist would a cause a good impact on the people as regard crimes, especially of such a nature. The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on the convict.