Wed September 05, 2018
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties
Learning from China
Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

Arms seized in Kohat

KOHAT: The police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid by seizing a cache of arms during checking on the Indus Highway, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rokhan Zeb said the police had received a tip-off that arms and ammunition would be smuggled in a vehicle.

The police barricaded the Indus Highway and signalled a vehicle (AVY-144) to stop.

During the search, the police recovered 15 pistols, 2,000 cartridges and 60 magazines from the hidden cavities of the automobile.

The law-enforcer also arrested the accused identified as Muhammad Irfan hailing from Lachi area of the Kohat district. The weapons were being smuggled from Khyber tribal district to Karachi.

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

