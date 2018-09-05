Arms seized in Kohat

KOHAT: The police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid by seizing a cache of arms during checking on the Indus Highway, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rokhan Zeb said the police had received a tip-off that arms and ammunition would be smuggled in a vehicle.

The police barricaded the Indus Highway and signalled a vehicle (AVY-144) to stop.

During the search, the police recovered 15 pistols, 2,000 cartridges and 60 magazines from the hidden cavities of the automobile.

The law-enforcer also arrested the accused identified as Muhammad Irfan hailing from Lachi area of the Kohat district. The weapons were being smuggled from Khyber tribal district to Karachi.