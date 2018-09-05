3 killed, 30 injured in Kohat road accident

KOHAT: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and 30 others including three women and two children sustained injuries in a road accident on Indus Highway near Kohat Tunnel on Tuesday.

It was learnt that a passenger vehicle was on its way on Indus Highway when it collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction near Kohat Tunnel.

As a result, three persons identified as Saddam, Basir Taj Bibi and Ayan Khan were killed on the spot while 30 others, including three women and two children, sustained injuries.

The injured, whose identity could not be ascertained, were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat from where some of them were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar due to their precarious condition.