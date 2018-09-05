Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

World

AFP
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Children killed in Russian strikes on Syria’s Idlib

BEIRUT: Children were among at least nine civilians killed Tuesday in Russian strikes on Syria’s Idlib, a monitor said, as expectations mount of a government offensive in the country’s last major rebel stronghold.

Rebel-backer Turkey has held several rounds of talks with regime ally Russia aimed at averting an assault on Idlib, but government troops have been massing near the rebel zone. A full-fledged assault would be devastating for the estimated 2.5 million people living in the northwestern province, many of them rebels and civilians bussed out of other areas that came back under regime control.

The United Nations on Tuesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold new talks to avert a “bloodbath” in the northwestern province.

The appeal came after Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Russian warplanes resumed air strikes on Idlib after a 22-day pause.

The Britain-based monitor, which relies on sources in Syria for its reports, said at least nine civilians, including five children from the same family, were killed in the raids, while 10 people were wounded.

The strikes targeted 24 areas and “came a day after rebel units in Idlib hit regime positions in neighbouring Latakia province, which killed three pro-regime fighters,” Abdel Rahman told AFP.

Tuesday’s bombardment hit several areas held by the jihadist-led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, among them the large town of Jisr al-Shughur, but also areas held by rival Turkish-backed rebels, including the town of Ariha.

In the town of Muhambal, southwest of the provincial capital city Idlib, firefighters battled a huge blaze at a petrol station which was hit by an strike.

Warplanes continued to fly over the area throughout the afternoon, an AFP correspondent said. Seized from government forces in 2015, Idlib and adjacent areas form the last major chunk of territory still in rebel hands.

The Syrian military has been deploying reinforcements to the zone for more than a month, and Russia has stepped up its rhetoric.

“We know that the Syrian armed forces are getting ready to solve this problem,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, calling Idlib a “pocket of terrorism”.

Moscow has been carrying out strikes in Syria since September 2015, using aircraft based at the Hmeimim base in Latakia province.It accuses rebels in Idlib of attacking Hmeimim with weaponised drones and insists jihadists in the province must be eliminated.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday warned against heading towards a “dramatic situation” for civilians in Idlib.“It is important today that the path to negotiations be open and not that towards confrontation,” he told >

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys