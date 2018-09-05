Jobless PhDs meet HEC chairman

Islamabad: A group of PhD degree holders met Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Dr. Tariq Banuri at the commission's secretariat here and apprised him of their problems, especially limited job prospects.

Dr. Banuri advised visitors to register themselves with the HEC eportal – PhD Databank - meant for registration of Pakistani PhD degree holders.

He regretted that 90 per cent of PhDs had not registered themselves on the portal.

The HEC chairman urged visitors to develop their resumes to meet requirements of jobs at different universities.

“The HEC will encourage the universities to announce regular positions for PhDs to become faculty members and ensure a transparent and competitive selection process,” he said.

He added that he was sure that only good quality PhD graduates would be selected as per the universities selection boards criteria.

The PhD Databank, available on the HEC website, is a portal where PhDs get themselves registered.

Until now, 166 PhDs have registered themselves on the portal, while 113 degree holders have completed their profiles and 53 others are yet to complete their credentials.