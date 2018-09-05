Man killed for honour in Mingora

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A man was shot dead at Shahdara Bus Stand in Mingora city on Tuesday, police sources said. The sources said one Sardar Ali opened fire on Bakht Biland on the suspicion that he had illicit relations with his wife. The victim died on the spot. A traffic warden arrested the accused belonging to the Shangla.
