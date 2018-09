Bahawalpur U19s beat Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Bahawalpur defeated Islamabad by 87 runs in the Inter-Region U-19 three-day cricket tournament here at the National Ground Monday.

After declaring their second innings close at 119-8, Bahawalpur set 253-run winning target for Islamabad.Islamabad were bowled out for 165 in the second innings with Hammad Siddique (35) playing well.For Bahawalpur, Muhammad Junaid (5-83) and Ali Imran (3-28) bowled well in the second innings.

Score in brief: At National Ground, Islamabad: Bahawalpur 234 all out in 83 overs (Ali Imran 78, Muhammad Junaid 47; Zainul Abidin 5-67, Haroon Wahid 2-44) and 119-8 declared in 42.5 overs (Ali Imran 41, Zainul Abidin 4-34, Muhammad Musa 2-16). Islamabad 101 all out in 52.2 overs (Zahid Iqbal 27, Jawad Ahmed 22; Muhammad Hamza 4-13, Muzammil Khan 4-24) and 165 all out in 61.3 overs (Hammad Siddique 35, Haroon Wahid 26; Muhammad Junaid 5-83, Ali Imran 3-28). Result: Bahawalpur won by 87 runs.

At Marghazar Ground, Islamabad: Rawalpindi 274-7 in 83 overs (Ziad Khan 88, Mubasir Khan 75; Arish Ali Khan 3-58) and 50-1 in 15 overs (Ziad Khan 25 not out, Haider Ali 16; Muhammad Hamza 1-10). Karachi Whites 278-9 in 81 overs (Muhammad Taha 104, Ammar Iqbal 59, Saim Ayub 38; Sheraz Khan 3-67, Muhammad Ajmal 2-30, Ziad Khan 2-13). Result: Match drawn.

At Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi: Lahore Blues 310-7 in 83 overs (Ibtisamul Haq 72, Attyab Ahmed 80, Saad Ali Refai 41; Muhammad Amir 2-43) and 208-7 in 83 overs (Ibtisamul Haq 70, Attyab Ahmed 62 not out; Muhammad Amir 4-46, Niaz Khan 2-12). Peshawar 271 all out in 82.4 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 104, Mukhtiar Ahmed 47 not out; Muhammad Bilal Khan 4-98, Ibtisamul Haq 2-48) and 107-2 in 18.4 overs (Amir Azmat 55 not out, Mamoon Ibrahim 36; Asad Khan 1-37, Muhammad Bilal Khan 1-21). Result: Match drawn.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Quetta 185 all out in 59.3 overs (Wahid Bangulzai Ahmed 48, Junaid Khan 39; Muhammad Asad 4-50, Nauman Akbar 2-37) and 315 all out in 95.2 overs (Rasheed Ahmed 104, Hidayatullah 44; Muhammad Asad 4-113, Khalid Khan 2-68, Hamza Khan 2-56, Abdur Rehman 2-36). Abbottabad 317 all out in 78 overs (Afaq Ahmed 107, Khayyam Khan 113; Junaid Khan 1-77, Akthar Shah 4-30, Wahid Bangulzai 4-64) and 138-5 in 34 overs (Khayyam Khan 38, Afaq Ahmed 32; Junaid Khan 3-42, Wahid Bangulzai 2-35). Result: Match drawn.

At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: Larkana 51 all out in 29.5 overs (Noman 12; Mohsin Iqbal 4-21, Zaman Khan 3-18, Usama Khalid 2-7) and 128 all out in 54 overs (Ishfaq Ahmed 30; Usama Khalid 2-19, Mohsin Iqbal 3-24, Najam Naseer 3-26). AJK 72 all out in 27 overs (Zaman Khan 17; Zulfiqar Haider 4-11, Javed Ali Khoso 3-22, Abdul Fateh 2-4) and 110-6 in 59.2 overs (Zohaib Bukhari 33, Moin Pervaiz 38 not out; Amir Ali 3-36). Result: AJK won by 4 wickets.