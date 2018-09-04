U-15 Boys Football Cup

LAHORE: Faisalabad and Multan played 1-1 draw in a crucial match of Punjab U-15 Boys Football Cup at Punjab Football Stadium on Sunday evening. Wasif and Noman Javed scored one goal each for Faisalabad and Multan respectively.

It’s worth-mentioning that Sports Board Punjab is organizing the championship with the collaboration of Punjab Football Association (PbFA) under the direction of Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhary and DG SBP Aamir Jan. Defenders of both the teams exhibited brilliant piece of game and thwarted some certain goal scoring opportunities. Faisalabad strikers were in aggressive mood but they failed to score much needed goal despite several exciting moves.

Another match of the championship remained result less on Sunday evening when any of the two teams - Rawalpindi and DG Khan - failed to emerge as an outright winner despite several attacks on goal post. After two drawn matches, all the four teams were awarded one point each.