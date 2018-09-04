Taimoor says Punjab to host major sports events

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan said Punjab govt will organize sports competitions across the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan; he said this while presiding over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

DG SBP Aamir Jan, Director Admin Javed Choan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh and all Divisional Sports Officers also attended the meeting. Divisional Sports Officers gave detailed briefing to Punjab Sports Minister during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan said: “We are planning to organize major sports events in Punjab to give talented youth of the province adequate opportunity to express their talent”.

He said merit will be implemented fully in all sports throughout the province. “Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in merit and transparency and that’s why the implementation of merit remains our top priority in all affairs,” he added. Khan further said that Punjab’s sports policy is under process and after completion its implementation will be ensured across the province. Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan, on this occasion said the promotion of sports has been top priority of Sports Board Punjab. He informed that annual grants are being given to sports associations.

“Sports associations have a vital role in the promotion of sports. We have organized two sports events – boxing and football - with the collaboration of sports associations which is quite encouraging experience”. Aamir Jan said that strict action will be taken against the concerned divisional sports officer in case of any sports ground was captured by land grabbers.