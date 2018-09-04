Nomination of Shujaat, Moonis accepted

LAHORE: Nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Ch Shujaat Hussain from NA-65 Talagang and Moonis Elahi's from NA-69 Gujrat were accepted.

Both leaders are joint candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and enjoy full support of local bodies representatives, former parliamentarians, notables, prominent and popular personalities of all spheres of life as well as people of the constituencies. Nomination papers of Ch Salik Hussain as alternate candidate of Ch Shujaat Hussain from NA-65 Talagang have also been found in order. Both seats were vacated by Ch Parvez Elahi who had retained a Provincial Assembly seat from Gujrat and was elected as the Punjab Assembly Speaker.