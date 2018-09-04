Man arrested for rape attempt on minor

LAHORE: A man allegedly attempted to rape an eight-year-old girl in Raiwind City on Monday. The accused, identified as Nasir, entered into the house of his neighbour and attempted to rape the girl (E) who was alone at home. The girl raised the alarm, upon which locals rushed to the house and caught the accused. Locals gave him a good thrashing before handing over him to the police.

shot dead: A 32-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified people near his house in Sherakot on Monday. The victim was identified as Umar. It was reported that he had left his house after attending a phone call and did not return. Locals found his body near his house and informed the police. The body was removed to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

CTO: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) held a meeting with the representatives of Bus Owners Association here Monday. The CTO said that the traffic police would solve the problems being faced by the transporters on priority basis. He warned that illegal stands would not be allowed to establish and encroachers would be dealt with an iron hand.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 921 road accidents road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 11 people died whereas 1,072 were injured.

Out of the injured, 674 seriously injured were shifted to hospitals while 387 with minor injuries were provided the first aid on the spot by the emergency teams. The data showed that 482 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians and 451 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

According to the data, 239 accidents were reported in Lahore, 57 in Faisalabad and 68 in Multan. The data further showed that 741 motorbikes, 141 auto-rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 53 vans, eight passenger buses, 27 trucks and 110 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the aforesaid accidents.

Valuables burnt: Electronic appliances worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in an electric store in the Shahdara area on Monday. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. On being informed, the fire fighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident.