Eight arrested, arms recovered in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The police on Monday arrested eight suspects, including two proclaimed offenders (POs), and seized arms and narcotics during search and strike operations in various areas, official sources said. “The police during search and strike operations in various areas in the district arrested eight suspects including two POs,” the sources said, adding, the police also seized one small machine gun, a Kalashnikov rifle, rifle, two pistols and numerous cartridges.