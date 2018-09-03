Railway minister announces Pindi-Mianwali train service

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday announced Rawalpindi-Mianwali train service from September 14, the ancestral city of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister, in a video statement, said that Mianwali Express service will start from September 14 from Rawalpindi.

“The train will depart from 7am and will reach its destination in five hours. The train will depart for Rawalpindi at 2pm,” he said.

The railway minister said that additional facilities will be given to the people by the department. Rashid visited Tarnol railway station to inspect basic facilities being given to the people.