Anti-encroachment operation in Sargodha from today

SARGODHA: A grand operation will start in the district against encroachments on Monday (today) and another operation against evacuation of cattle will begin from Tuesday (tomorrow). Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abdul Salam said the operation against encroachments would start at 6am from Faisal Bazaar and permanent encroachments would be demolished from the areas of City Road, Urdu Bazaar and other bazaars. The directions had also been issued to all assistant commissioners of concerned tehsils to start anti-encroachments operations at their respective areas, he said.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided first-aid facilities to 2,584 people in six minutes response time in August. District Emergency Officer Marhar Ali Shah told that rescue teams provided emergency treatment in 802 accidents, 1,594 medical heart attacks, 269 miscellaneous first-aid, 63 crimes, one case of drown and attended 24 emergencies in fire incidents. The motorcycle ambulance service also provided first-aid emergency service to 5,114 people.