Chained child recovered from father’s custody

BUREWALA: A man allegedly chained his 12-year-old son after developing differences with his wife at Gulshan-e-Wahab Town, Gaggu Mandi, on Sunday.

Locals reported to the police that Jahanzeb had allegedly chained his son in the house. Following the information, the police raided the house and recovered the child. The child alleged that his father Jahanzeb used to torture him. On the other hand, Jahanzeb said that his son did not go to the school, therefore, he chained him. The police have started investigation.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man was killed in an accident at Chak 523/EB. Abdul Jabbar was on his way when suddenly a bull came in front of his motorcycle and his bike collided with the animal. As a result, Abdul Jabbar and the bull died on the spot.