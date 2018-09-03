4 held for raping woman during robbery bid

SIALKOT: The police have arrested all four accused, who had gang-raped the wife of a labourer during a dacoity bid at Sadra Badra village. Sadr DSP Muhammad Athar told media persons that the accused were identified as Rizwan Sarwar, Saqlain Mushtaq, Waseem Siddique and Rehman Ilyas.

PLAN TO BOOST EXPORTS: Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association chief coordinator Ijaz A Khokhar underscored the need for introducing a one-window operation to prevent tax evasion. The government will collect more tax if the initiative is launched in the country, he added. Talking to reporters here, he said that there was a great need for launching an aggressive marketing plan to boost exports of the country. He said that currently our exports were showing a downward trend.